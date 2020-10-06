Tillis says Cunningham owes voters a ‘full explanation’ into sexting scandal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) said Tuesday his Democratic opponent Cal Cunningham owes voters “a full explanation” regarding the text messages he exchanged with a woman outside his marriage.

Tillis, answering questions for the first time since he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, said, “Cal Cunningham at the debate last week said this race is about integrity, and I agree. I think Cal Cunningham owes everybody, his friends, his supporters a full explanation.”

In a written statement last Friday, Cunningham acknowledged the texts and apologized for them. He has not spoken publicly since then. His campaign has not responded to questions about the texts either.

The Senate Leadership Fund debuted a new ad Tuesday attacking Cunningham. The group, a super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, said it’s spending $4 million to run the ad on television statewide and another $300,000 on the radio.

A spokesperson for Cunningham’s campaign commented on the matter:

“Senator Tillis and his allies are trying to exploit a personal matter and ignoring a family’s request for privacy to make desperate attacks in hopes they can distract from Senator Tillis’ record of blocking Medicaid expansion, voting to take protections away from North Carolinians with pre-existing conditions, and failing to pass needed COVID-19 relief for our communities,” Cunningham campaign spokesperson Rachel Petri said.

The messages that Cunningham exchanged with Arlene Guzman Todd were first reported by NationalFile.com.

The messages mention kissing and to “get away for a night soon.” Cunningham’s campaign has not commented on the timing of the messages, but one mentions being “nervous about the next 100 days.” Records from the Federal Election Commission show Arlene Guzman Todd, who works in public relations, donated $450 directly to Cunningham’s campaign this year.

“These are not things that happened years ago, based on the reports. These are things that were actually happening over the course of the summer,” Tillis said.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) was asked about the situation Tuesday and whether he still supports Cunningham. “Yes, I do,” he replied.

The majority of public polls since late June have shown Cunningham leading in the race over Tillis. The RealClearPolitics average of recent polling shows he leads by about five percentage points.

The race is one of several across the country that Democrats view as key to winning a majority in the U.S. Senate.

“Do I think it’s going to be the deciding factor in the race for every voter? No. But, does it have the potential to shift enough voters away from Cunningham? It has that possibility,” said Meredith College political analyst David McLennan.