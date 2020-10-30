Tillis to campaign in Charlotte, Greensboro in final weekend before Election Day

Sen. Thom Tillis will make campaign stops in Charlotte and Greensboro Saturday, as part of his final push for votes ahead of Election Day.
Tillis and his wife will join U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley to greet supporters in Charlotte at 9 a.m. at Noble Smoke.
The senator will then travel to Greensboro for a Get Out the Vote rally with Congressman Ted Budd.
Tillis has made frequent appearances in the final days of his reelection bid, including attending several rallies with Vice President Mike Pence.
Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham has kept his campaign events more discreet since he acknowledged exchanging suggestive texts with a woman who’s not his wife earlier this month. The Associated Press reported Cunningham and the woman had an intimate encounter as recent as July.
Despite Cunningham’s controversial texts, he, former Vice President Joe Biden and Governor Roy Cooper are all in positions to win their races in North Carolina, according to a Meredith Poll.
- Authorities in Raleigh looking for offender serving sentence outside prison after she left residence
- Giant skeleton is most sought-after Halloween decoration with $1,500 listings on eBay
- Raleigh medical experts developing 3-in-1 test to detect flu, COVID-19
- COVID-19 outbreak identified at Raleigh assisted living facility
- Second study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug reports setback
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now