Trump encourages North Carolinians to vote twice – State Elections Board says that’s a felony

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In the wake of President Donald Trump suggesting North Carolinians to vote twice to test the state’s election system’s security – the State Board of Elections is reminding you that voting twice is illegal.

Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, issued a statement on Thursday saying voting twice in an election is a Class I felony.

“There are numerous checks in place in North Carolina that prevent people from double voting. Electronic pollbooks with information about who has already voted are used at every early voting site,” Bell said. “If a voter tries to check in who has already voted, they will be prevented from voting a regular ballot.”

In Wilmington on Wednesday, Trump was speaking with reporters when he was asked about North Carolina’s system for voting by mail.

“Let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system’s as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote,” Trump said. “If it isn’t tabulated, they’ll be able to vote.”

Bell went on to say that a list of people who voted by absentee ballot are removed from the pollbook.

“Absentee ballots that are received on Election Day are not counted until after the election, and this prevents double voting,” Bell said.

If you request an absentee by-mail ballot but decide later that you would like to vote in person instead, you may. You should discard your absentee ballot. Do not send it back in.

In late August, Hillary Clinton told voters to take a photo of their ballot but that too is illegal in North Carolina.