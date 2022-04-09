SELMA N.C. (WNCN) – Former President Donald Trump addressed supporters in Johnston County Saturday evening, rallying around his picks for U.S. Senate and Congress in this year’s elections.

Trump-endorsed candidates took to the stage first.

Rep. Ted Budd is looking to secure a Senate seat in North Carolina and touched on several issues, from border security, to record inflation.

“We need to give Republicans a majority in the Senate who will tell Joe Biden no more giveaways,” Budd said.

First-term Representative Madison Cawthorn is hoping to keep his place in congress.

Meanwhile, candidate Bo Hines wants to win over voters in Johnston County to represent that area’s Congressional district.

“I’m going to protect parents’ rights to decide how they want to raise children in this country and what they’re taught in the classroom,” Hines said.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson also took to the stage.

“The silent majority is silent no more,” Robinson said. “We are ready to stand and raise our voices.”

Trump then echoed all of those thoughts and expanded on his vision for the United States moving forward. He, like everyone on stage Saturday, called for more stringent election security measures.

“When Republicans take Congress we will fight and win for North Carolina once again,” Trump said.

After starting on the issue of record inflation, Trump then criticized President Joe Biden’s response to border security.

“Americans deserve a president who will secure the borders of our nation,” Trump said. “Who will protect our citizens. Who will defend our sovereignty.”

Although he’s pulling for Republican candidates this year, Trump made it clear he’s also eyeing 2024.

“Is there anybody here that would like to see me run again?” Trump asked the crowd.

The state’s primary election is just five and a half weeks away on May 17.

The North Carolina Democratic Party later released a statement about Trump’s rally.

“Tonight, we saw that Trump’s handpicked candidates will sell out North Carolina families to further their political career rather than go to work for the people of our state. With his blistering attacks on fellow Republicans, the former president kicked off another round of nasty infighting and chaos in the GOP U.S. Senate primary,” the Democratic statement said.