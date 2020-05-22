Trump leading Biden in NC, Cooper leads way for governor, ECU poll shows

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — With the November 2020 election approaching, the latest poll from East Carolina University shows President Donald Trump leading his challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden by three percentage points.

In the race for governor, incumbent Roy Cooper holds a 15-point lead over Republican challenger Dan Forest (51% to 36%).

ECU’s poll says the race for United States Senate is a virtual tie, with Republican incumbent Thom Tillis leading Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham 41% to 40%.

Public opinion among registered voters in North Carolina is near evenly divided on President Trump’s overall job performance, as well as his handling of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus.

When asked to assess President Trump’s overall job performance, 48% of registered voters in North Carolina express approval compared to 47% who express disapproval (with 5% who answered they are not sure).

On the question of President Trump’s handling of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, 46% approve and 46% disapprove (with 8% who answered they are not sure).

By comparison, Governor Roy Cooper’s overall job performance has the approval of 56% of registered voters in North Carolina, with only 25% who disapprove (and 19% who are not sure).

When asked about Governor Cooper’s handling of the state government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in North Carolina, 63% approve compared to 23% who disapprove (with the remaining 14% who are not sure).

These percentages nearly mirror those regarding Governor Cooper’s decision to move into Phase 1 of lifting the coronavirus restrictions in North Carolina.

On the question, “Do you approve or disapprove of Governor Roy Cooper’s recent decision to move into Phase 1 of lifting the coronavirus restrictions in North Carolina?” approximately 63% of registered voters approve and 22% disapprove (15% are not sure).

