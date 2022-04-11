RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly a third of North Carolinians who voted for Donald Trump for president in 2020 say their choices in other races won’t be swayed by whomever else he endorses.

That percentage might seem high — but Meredith College political science professor David McLennan has a good explanation for it.

“They may already be supporting the candidate he endorses,” he said Monday.

Trump didn’t just tease another possible presidential run during his weekend rally in Johnston County: He also stumped for some candidates running to represent North Carolina in Washington.

And in the wake of the rally in Selma, it’s worth taking a closer look at the CBS 17/The Hill/Emerson College poll — the first nonpartisan poll conducted in the race — to gauge the kind of impact those endorsements may have — especially as some Republicans have broken with Trump to endorse others in the party.

A total of 433 Trump voters in 2020 taking part in the poll were asked if an endorsement by the former president would make it more or less likely to vote for that candidate.

The poll found 63 percent would be more likely to choose that candidate, while for 31 percent the Trump endorsement makes no difference.

McLennan says those results are consistent with other polls and “I think is still very high, compared to other kinds of endorsements.

“There’s no question that for two thirds of voters, what Donald Trump says really matters,” McLennan said.

As for the 31 percent, McLennan says it isn’t necessarily a sign of fatigue or wavering support.

“They just say it doesn’t make the influence, it doesn’t have the influence (because) that may have already been there,” he said.

Another 5 percent say they would be less likely to pick the candidate Trump supports.

“I don’t think that it isn’t significant,” McLennan said, adding that it’s “not a huge number at this point in the election cycle.”

Among candidates in races important to central North Carolina, Trump has endorsed U.S. Rep Ted Budd in his Senate primary against former governor Pat McCrory and ex-Congressman Mark Walker.

“I still think it matters because (Budd is) not a household name in North Carolina,” McLennan said. “Donald Trump is the household name in North Carolina. And if Donald Trump says vote for Ted Budd, again, roughly two thirds of Republican voters say that matters.”

Trump has also endorsed first-time candidate Bo Hines, who is running to represent the state’s new 13th Congressional district.

Hines doesn’t live in that district but in Winston-Salem — a source of criticism from some Republicans — and McLennan says the Trump endorsement “could really help him because he doesn’t really have that name recognition.”

But while Trump has supported incumbent Congressman Madison Cawthorn in the 11th district in the western wing of the state, U.S. Sen Thom Tillis endorsed Cawthorn’s opponent — state Sen. Chuck Edwards — in that Republican primary.

Trump’s speech was marked by many of the same claims he has repeated for months and years.

But McLennan characterized some of his criticisms of the Biden Administration as being “very effective.”

“I think that’s going to give Bo Hines and the other candidates some real ammunition to use in the 2022 midterm elections,” McLennan said.