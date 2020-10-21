LIVE: Trump campaigns at heavily attended rally in Gastonia

Watch President Trump’s visit to Gastonia, North Carolina LIVE above

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – President Donald Trump is speaking to thousands of people Wednesday evening at a campaign rally in Gastonia, North Carolina.

Trump departed the White House on Marine One Wednesday afternoon and began his travels to Gastonia for the “Make America Great Again” rally at the Gaston Municipal Airport.

Marine One then headed to Joint Base Andrews and the president hopped on Air Force One at about 5 p.m. and headed to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Air Force One arrived in Charlotte shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say as many as 15,000 people could be attending the event and shuttle buses have been put in place to usher people to and from the rally, which is expected to begin at 7 p.m.

North Carolina has become a battleground state in the general election and the Trump campaign has particularly honed in on North Carolina with stops in Raleigh, Fayetteville, Charlotte, Asheville, and Winston in just the past few weeks.

A large crowd gathered Wednesday afternoon for President Trump’s campaign event later in the evening.

