Trump slated to speak Wednesday afternoon at Battleship North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – U.S. and North Carolina flags are set up outside the Battleship North Carolina along the Cape Fear River in Wilmington in anticipation of President Donald Trump’s visit on Wednesday.

Trump is schedule to speak outside the World War II battleship at 2 p.m.

The president will help celebrate the 75th anniversary of the end of the war by designating Wilmington as America’s first World War II Heritage City.

The event is closed to the public.

Workers built 243 ships over a five-year period in Wilmington during World War II. Three prisoners of war camps were also in Wilmington, holding as many as 550 Nazi prisoners at their peak.

WECT reports nearly 250 men from the Wilmington area died defending the U.S., and two New Hanover High School graduates received the Congressional Medal of Honor.

While Japan announced its surrender on Aug. 15, 1945, documents to officially end the war were signed on the deck of the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945.

The president’s visit to North Carolina comes just a day before Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Raleigh.

Trump and Pence made trips to the Triangle just two days apart in July. The president visited a biotech company in Morrisville and Pence stopped by Thales Academy in Apex.