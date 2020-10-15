Trump urges early voting, attacks Cooper, Biden during North Carolina campaign visit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — President Trump made a campaign stop in Greenville Thursday, encouraging supporters to go out and vote as early in-person voting began in North Carolina.

Trump spoke to the crowd of more than 1,000 people for nearly 90 minutes on several topics like unemployment, economy, his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, but spent most of the speech attacking his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“He’s shot. we cannot have a leader that’s half shot,” said Trump.

The president praised his administration’s handling of the COVID19 pandemic, and claimed a vaccine will be out by the end of the year through “Operation Warp Speed.”

During the speech, Trump took aim at Democratic governors, including Governor Roy Cooper, for imposing restrictions on gatherings and closing schools in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Trump said students should be back in school, citing what he called his son Barron’s “quick” recovery from the virus.

“We closed it down and now we’re building it back up, and by the way North Carolina, tell your governor to open up your state, open up your schools. You’ve got to open this one up. I mean the people want to get back the kids want to get back in school,” he said.

Trump supporters Kathy Denardo and Debbie Trango drove from Raleigh for the “Make America Great Again” rally.

“To enjoy all of this excitement and show our support for President Trump and everything that he’s done for the country,” said Trango.

The president has visited North Carolina multiple times during his re-election campaign. Supporters say it shows the importance the state’s role plays in the upcoming presidential race.

Experts say the state is a must win for Trump.

“He comes here a lot. That says a lot. If you’re going to win somebody over, you need to be on that battleground,” said Angelene Mitchell.

While most in the crowd did have on masks, several did not.

On Thursday a group a North Carolina physicians submitted a letter to Trump’s campaign demanding they cancel the Greenville rally, citing endangerment of public health, saying he continues to downplay COVID-19.