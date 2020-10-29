TRUTH TRACKER: Ad digs up 20-year-old lawsuit against Cooper

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper arrives for a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond. Cooper announced a statewide mask rule and three-week pause on further reopenings, moves that were supported by a nurses association. But Cooper has faced pushback from Republican lawmakers and small businesses that are still shuttered, including bars, gyms and bowling alleys, which have tried to overturn the governor’s orders through legal action or legislation. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A campaign ad attacking Gov. Roy Cooper brings up a lawsuit from two decades ago when he first ran for attorney general.

Cooper, the Democratic incumbent, is facing Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest in the general election.

CBS 17 News took a closer look at the key claim in the ad as part of our political pledge to test the factual accuracy of public communications offered by candidates, political action committees, or partisan groups.

THE CLAIM: The television ad from the Truth and Prosperity PAC claims Cooper “lied and attacked his opponent with negative TV ads” and “was forced to settle a slander lawsuit admitting and saying ‘We were wrong’ and ‘We apologize.’”

THE FACTS: The ad digs up a lawsuit from 2000, when Cooper ran against Republican Dan Boyce in the AG race.

A week before the election, the Cooper campaign ran an ad attacking Boyce. That ad claimed Boyce’s law firm charged taxpayers $28,000 an hour for its work on a class-action lawsuit that was settled for $146 million.

Boyce filed a defamation lawsuit against Cooper and his campaign committee, saying some of the claims in the ad were untrue.

Specifically, it said Boyce wasn’t involved with the case when it was settled. Rather, Gene Boyce — Dan Boyce’s father, also a lawyer who served on the U.S. Senate’s Watergate Committee in the 1970s — and attorneys from the elder Boyce’s law firm brought that class-action lawsuit.

It also objected to the high dollar amount, arguing that judges set the lawyers’ fees in class-action lawsuits and the final amount was significantly less than the number cited in the ad.

The lawsuit against Cooper and the campaign was filed one day before the 2000 election. A trial judge dismissed it but various appeals kept it alive for nearly 14 years until the sides reached a settlement of $75,000 in costs and a statement of apology signed by Cooper.

That statement read in part that the Boyces and two other attorneys involved in the litigation — Laura and Philip Isley — “are all excellent and ethical lawyers and honorable people.”

“To the extend the political TV ad in the 2000 election for Attorney General implied anything else, we were wrong and we apologize,” the statement continued.

Liz Proctor, a spokeswoman for Cooper’s re-election campaign, did not respond to messages left by CBS 17 News seeking comment on the new ad. David Longo, who is listed on campaign finance filings as the treasurer of the Truth and Prosperity PAC, also did not return a message seeking comment.

Two years after that settlement was reached, Gene Boyce filed a lawsuit against the North Carolina State Bar over its decision to not take up a complaint he filed against Cooper.

Boyce wanted a Wake County Superior Court to force the Bar to declare a conflict of interest and to acknowledge his claim of misconduct by Cooper. Superior Court Judge Donald Stephens dismissed the misconduct complaint but a three-judge panel of the state Court of Appeals in 2018 sent the case back to trial court.