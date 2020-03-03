AP: Ross wins Democratic primary in redrawn NC District 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The latest updates in North Carolina’s primary elections for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. As part of our political pledge to viewers, CBS 17 News is reporting facts and outcomes so our community can make sound choices.

___

12:05 a.m.

The Associated Press is declaring Deborah Ross the winner of the Democratic primary election in North Carolina’s redrawn 2nd Congressional District.

With all 168 reporting late Tuesday night, Ross had nearly 70 percent of her party’s vote and will face Republican Alan Swain in the general election in November.

The 2nd District changed drastically when it was redone after judges blocked the state’s former congressional map and declared it likely the product of illegal gerrymandering.

Incumbent Republican George Holding said he would not seek re-election because the redrawn map changed the district drastically. The new 2nd District is composed solely of central, southern and western Wake County.

___

10:05 p.m.

The Associated Press has declared Democratic incumbent David Price the winner of his primary race in North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District.

Price had nearly 88 percent of the votes with 88 of the district’s 183 precincts reporting Tuesday night.

Durham lawyer and real-estate appraiser Robert Thomas was leading the GOP primary with nearly 51 percent of the votes.

The AP also declared Cynthia Wallace the winner of the Democrats’ race in the 9th District. The financial services executive had nearly 57 percent of the votes with 173 of 203 precincts reporting.

She will face GOP incumbent Dan Bishop, who was unopposed.

___

9:40 p.m.

Incumbent David Price holds a strong lead in his primary race in North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District.

Price had nearly 88 percent of the Democrats’ votes with 44 of 183 precincts reporting. Durham lawyer and real-estate appraiser Robert Thomas had nearly 51 percent of the votes in the GOP primary.

In other Congressional primaries, The Associated Press called the GOP’s 1st District race for Sandy Smith. She had 76 percent of the votes with 202 of 247 precincts reporting. She will face Democratic incumbent G.K. Butterfield, who was unopposed, in November.

And in the Democrats’ race in the 7th District, Christopher M. Ward had nearly 46 percent of the votes with 53 of 196 precincts reporting to nearly 38 percent for Mark Judson. That winner will go against GOP incumbent David Rouzer.

___

9:15 p.m.

Deborah Ross jumped to an early lead in the Democratic primary election in North Carolina’s redrawn 2nd Congressional District.

With nine of 168 precincts reporting Tuesday night, Ross had 70 percent of the votes to 22 percent for Monika Johnson-Hostler.

The winner of the primary will take on Republican Alan Swain in the general election in November.

Republican George Holding said he would not seek re-election after the state’s districting map was redone for this year’s elections. Judges blocked the former map and declared it likely the product of illegal gerrymandering.

Holding said the redrawn map changed the district drastically. The new 2nd District is composed solely of central, southern and western Wake County.

___

10 a.m.

Voters are making their choices in the primary races in North Carolina’s redrawn congressional districts.

The state’s districting map was redone for this year’s elections after judges blocked the former map, and declared it likely the product of illegal gerrymandering and in violation of the state’s “free election” clause.

Three of the state’s 13 U.S. House incumbents are not seeking re-election, including Republicans George Holding of Raleigh in the 2nd District and Mark Walker of Greensboro in the 6th District. Both have said their decisions came after the redrawn map changed their districts drastically.

Four Democrats, including state Rep. Deborah Ross and Wake County school board member Monika Johnson-Hostler, are in a primary race to replace him. Alan Swain, the Republican running in that district, does not have a primary challenger.

Five Democrats — including Kathy Manning, who unsuccessfully ran two years ago in the 13th District, and former state Rep. Ed Hanes — are in a primary race to replace Walker in District 6. Two Republicans — small business owner Lee Haywood and accounts payable analyst Laura Pichardo — are in the other primary.

___

This story will be updated throughout the night as results are tabulated.