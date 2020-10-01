US Rep. Walker introduces constitutional amendment to block expansion of Senate

FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C. speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. With three of North Carolina’s 13 U.S. House incumbents not seeking reelection, nearly 30 congressional candidates are scrambling to win Tuesday, March 4, 2020 primaries in these districts with hopes of soon filling the rare number of open seats (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – A U.S. congressman from North Carolina introduced an amendment to the U.S. Constitution on Thursday that aims to block the expansion of the U.S. Senate beyond 100 members.

Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) introduced H.J. Res. 97 which limits the composition of the U.S. Senate to states admitted to the Union prior to the 116th Congress.

The 116th Congress convened on Jan. 3, 2019 and will end Jan. 3, 2021.

Walker’s amendment is in response to support of Puerto Rico and Washington DC becoming states.

Senate Bill 631 was introduced in February and would admit “Washington, Douglass Commonwealth” to the U.S. and would be composed of most of the territory of the District of Columbia.

All but three Senate Democrats have co-sponsored S. 631.

In September, Joe Biden expressed his support for Puerto Rican statehood.

“I happen to believe statehood would be the most effective means of ensuring that residents of Puerto Rico are treated equally, with equal representation on a federal level, but the people of Puerto Rico must decide, and the United States federal government must respect and act on that,” he said.

Walker said the House has a cap on the number of members and the same should go for the Senate to “political abuse and hostage-taking of our standards and norms.”

Walker represents North Carolina’s 6th district and is not running for reelection.