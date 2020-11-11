USPS worker who claimed mail-in ballot tampering says he never recanted claims despite reports

ERIE, Pa. (WBTW) — A United States Postal Service worker who made claims of mail-in ballot tampering in Pennsylvania — which Senator Lindsey Graham called for an investigation into — was thought to have recanted his allegations Monday. However, he has since released a statement saying otherwise.
The USPS employee, identified as Richard Hopkins, signed a sworn affidavit alleging ballot tampering and fraud. In the affidavit, the postal worker alleged that postal supervisory officials hatched a plan to backdate ballots mailed after the election.
RELATED: Your Local Election HQ
In a Twitter post by the Oversight Committee, it was announced that Hopkins had recanted his statement. However, in a post of his own, Hopkins said he never recanted.
The Oversight Committee said Hopkins was interviewed by investigators Friday, and Monday recanted the allegations without saying why he allegedly signed a false affidavit.
However, in a video released by Hopkins, he said the Washington Post released an article saying he recanted his statement when he claims he never did.
“I am at this moment looking at an article written by The Washington Post,” Hopkins said in the video. “It says that I fabricated the allegations of ballot tampering. I am here to say that I did not recant my statements. That did not happen. That is not what happened.”
Lindsey Graham received a copy of the affidavit and called for an investigation into the matter.
Lindsey Graham’s statement said, in part:
“I will be calling on the Department of Justice to investigate these claims. I’ll also be in contact with the Postmaster-General, requesting he to look into these allegations, ones that may follow, and help secure the testimony of Mr. Hopkins. Mr. Hopkins is entitled to all whistleblower protections, and I will ensure they extend to other postal workers who may come forward with claims of irregulates, misconduct, fraud, etc.”
CBS 17’s Myrtle Beach affiliate News13 has reached out to Lindsey Graham’s office for comment and has not heard back.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Baptist NC couple ask court to ban book from son’s school
- CBS 17 Job Alert – IT Apprenticeship Program looking for applicants, SAS is hiring
- USPS worker who claimed mail-in ballot tampering says he never recanted claims despite reports
- Thousands of rare photos taken in space are up for auction
- Future of business travel unclear as virus upends work life
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now