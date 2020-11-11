USPS worker who claimed mail-in ballot tampering says he never recanted claims despite reports

ERIE, Pa. (WBTW) — A United States Postal Service worker who made claims of mail-in ballot tampering in Pennsylvania — which Senator Lindsey Graham called for an investigation into — was thought to have recanted his allegations Monday. However, he has since released a statement saying otherwise.

The USPS employee, identified as Richard Hopkins, signed a sworn affidavit alleging ballot tampering and fraud. In the affidavit, the postal worker alleged that postal supervisory officials hatched a plan to backdate ballots mailed after the election.

In a Twitter post by the Oversight Committee, it was announced that Hopkins had recanted his statement. However, in a post of his own, Hopkins said he never recanted.

BREAKING NEWS: Erie, Pa. #USPS whistleblower completely RECANTED his allegations of a supervisor tampering with mail-in ballots after being questioned by investigators, according to IG.



THREAD: — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) November 10, 2020

The Oversight Committee said Hopkins was interviewed by investigators Friday, and Monday recanted the allegations without saying why he allegedly signed a false affidavit.

Postal worker admits fabricating allegations of ballot tampering, officials say https://t.co/0NdTUlvIIp — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 10, 2020

However, in a video released by Hopkins, he said the Washington Post released an article saying he recanted his statement when he claims he never did.

“I am at this moment looking at an article written by The Washington Post,” Hopkins said in the video. “It says that I fabricated the allegations of ballot tampering. I am here to say that I did not recant my statements. That did not happen. That is not what happened.”

USPS Whistleblower Richard Hopkins: “I DID NOT RECANT”@shawnboburg and @jacobbogage have been played by the same federal agents on the audio ‘coercing,’ ‘scaring’ the whistleblower to water down allegations. As reporters, they are REQUIRED to include Richard’s denial. REQUIRED pic.twitter.com/8Rj5yWSljz — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 11, 2020

Lindsey Graham received a copy of the affidavit and called for an investigation into the matter.

Lindsey Graham’s statement said, in part:

“I will be calling on the Department of Justice to investigate these claims. I’ll also be in contact with the Postmaster-General, requesting he to look into these allegations, ones that may follow, and help secure the testimony of Mr. Hopkins. Mr. Hopkins is entitled to all whistleblower protections, and I will ensure they extend to other postal workers who may come forward with claims of irregulates, misconduct, fraud, etc.”

CBS 17’s Myrtle Beach affiliate News13 has reached out to Lindsey Graham’s office for comment and has not heard back.

