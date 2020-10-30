Vice President Pence making 2 campaign stops in NC Saturday

ELM CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Vice President Mike Pence will be making two stops in North Carolina on Saturday with the first being in Elm City.

Elm City is a small town outside of Rocky Mount. Pence will appear at the Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport for an event that begins at 11:30 a.m.

Doors open for Pence’s visit at 9 a.m. and doors will close to the public at 10 a.m.

Pence recently made an appearance in Wilmington and Greensboro on Tuesday.

The second stop for Pence will be in Elizabeth City where he will appear for a rally that begins at 1:30 p.m. Doors for that event open at 11:30 a.m.