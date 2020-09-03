Vice President Pence rallies pro-life supporters at Raleigh women’s clinic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Vice President Mike Pence stopped by a Raleigh women’s clinic and a church Thursday to rally pro-life supporters ahead of the November election.

Pence participated in a discussion at Raleigh’s Christ Baptist Church as part of the Susan B. Anthony List “Life Wins” tour, calling President Donald Trump “the most pro-life president in the history of the United States.”

“I truly do believe that the principle that every life is sacred at the center of the American experiment,” Pence said.

The event was hosted by SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser. Dannenfelser, a North Carolina native, said the stop was the second on the nation wide tour of battle ground states to highlight the Trump administrations pro-life policies.

During the talk, Pence encouraged younger pro-life supporters to vote for Trump come November. He said the administration wants to put more conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We’ll restore the right to life to the center of our nation’s laws,” he said.

Before visiting the church, Pence stopped by Gateway Women’s Care in downtown Raleigh, which provides free pregnancy and sexual health services.

“Centers like Gateway, crisis pregnancy centers across the land, are putting hands and feet on our faith and driving victory for life,” he said.

NARAL Pro-Choice North Carolina Foundation criticized Pence’s visit to Gateway, saying the clinic deceives women from accessing abortion.

“These fake clinics are neither a substitute for nor the equivalent of accessible, quality, non-judgmental reproductive health care, which too many people in North Carolina lack due to the cruel refusal of leadership at the North Carolina General Assembly to expand Medicaid,” NARAL said in a statement.

On its website, Gateway Women’s Care claimed there is a link between abortion and developing breast cancer. However, the American Cancer Society said scientific research has not found a cause-and-effect relationship between the two.

Sen. Natalie Murdock, representing Durham County, called Pence’s visit to a women’s clinic hypocritical. She said the White House should focus on the COVID-19 crisis.

“As opposed to campaigning, they need to focus on doing their jobs and work on keep more Americans and North Carolinians alive,” she said.

Murdock, an advocate for reproductive rights, said leaders should allow women to make choices for themselves.

“As opposed to holding rallies around a topic we already have policies and laws in place, we need to focus on issues such as, ‘why are minority women, women of color dying of higher rates from childbirth? Why do we have so many women that lack health care and lack coverage,’” she said.

Several Republican North Carolina lawmakers spoke during the SBA list even at Christ Church, including Sen. Thom Tillis. He became emotional while talking about the pro-life movement and his new granddaughter.

