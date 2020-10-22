VOTE: Who will win tonight’s presidential debate?

The final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will kick off Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

The event, which will feature new rule changes, begins at 9 p.m. EDT at Belmont University.

The 90-minute debate will be divided into six 15-minute segments, with each candidate granted 2 minutes of uninterrupted opening statements. While a candidate answers during the 2-minute period, their opponent’s microphone will be muted to prevent interruptions.

The open discussion portion will not feature a mic-muting option, though the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates noted that “time taken up during any interruptions will be returned to the other candidate.”

