RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison and Democratic nominee Willie Rowe are both running to be the next sheriff of Wake County.

Harrison won the Republican primary with 80 percent of the vote in May while Rowe defeated incumbent Sheriff Gerald Baker—twice. The first time around, in the primary, Rowe came in first place with 29.5 percent of the vote, but 30 percent was needed to win.

Baker called for a run-off in which Rowe again got more votes, this time with just over 75 percent of the vote.

As for the race to be Raleigh’s mayor in this next term, incumbent Mary Ann Baldwin has fared quite well in polling leading up to Election Day. If she were to be upset, it would take a big show of votes for either of her challengers, Terrance Ruth or Daquanta Copeland.

Further, CBS 17 is watching the races for District seats 1, 2 and 3 of the Wake County Board of Commissioners and Districts 2-9 of the Wake County Board of Education.

Check back as results start to pour in Tuesday night for these seats and the decisions for a handful of bonds impacting Wake County and the Town of Wake Forest.