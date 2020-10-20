Wake, Durham counties debut online tool to look up wait times at voting sites

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake and Durham counties rolled out online tools to help voters get an idea of how long lines are before they head to an early-voting site.

Wake County’s tool provides people with estimated wait times for the county’s 20 early voting sites. Staff updates the times at least once per hour.

“We’re excited, because, with one click, residents can now see which early voting sites have shortest wait times, and decide instantly if it’s better to stay closer to home or to drive to another location to early vote,” said Wake County Board of Elections Director Gary Sims. “It should save them time and alleviate any frustrations that can come with waiting in long lines.”

Durham County’s tool, visually similar to Wake’s, also provides estimated wait times. It also has information on candidates in the 2020 election.

Elections officials said the times to avoid are lunchtime, between 10 and 11 a.m. on weekends, and the last three days before early voting ends.

As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, more than 1.1 million people cast a ballot during early voting, which began Thursday, North Carolina State Board of Elections data showed. More than 630,000 absentee ballots have been cast, as well.

