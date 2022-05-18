RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Wiley Nickel won the Democratic primary for North Carolina’s 13th congressional district. He will face off against Bo Hines in November.

Nickel was joined by family, supporters, and campaign workers at a campaign party on Glenwood Avenue. Some issues he focused on in his victory speech were allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices, suspending the gas tax, and protecting abortion rights.

Nickel beat four other primary candidates.

Ahead of a competitive general election, Nickel had this message for voters.

“If you’re a vote who’s tired of gridlock, and tired of the politics, and fear, and division this is a campaign for you,” Nickel said. “I believe there’s so much more that unites us than divides us and we’re gonna spend the ​next six months taking that message to Republican, Democrat, and Independent voters in every corner of this district.”

Before running for Congress, Nickel served two terms as a state senator representing Wake County.