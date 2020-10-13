Will Sen. Thom Tillis’ role in Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing affect voters?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Monday’s Senate hearing on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barret was historic for a number of reasons — including its very nature.

“Today, we’re here to consider the nomination of a highly qualified jurist to the United States Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. She’s a top legal scholar, a professor in the mold of the late Justice Scalia,” Sen. Thom Tillis said in his opening remarks.

A number of other senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee also spoke via video conference. It was Tillis, though, who is locked in a race to retain his seat.

Will voters be swayed by Tillis’ role on the committee?

“I think North Carolinians are paying attention to the hearings. I think they’re paying attention to Amy Coney Barrett. I don’t know how much they’re paying attention to Thom Tillis’ role,” said Western Carolina University political science professor Chris Cooper.

Tillis has trailed competitor Cal Cunningham in the polls. But, Cunningham now faces his own challenge after revelations of an extra-marital affair. Cooper said the hearing is more about the issues and how Barrett may rule if appointed.

“I think they will be red meat for both bases of both parties. So, if you are an abortion-rights advocate, then very clearly this is important. If you are a pro-life advocate, this is very important, as well.”

Add to that the challenge against the Affordable Care Act, which the high court is already scheduled to hear. Cooper said most voters are already dug in. While Tillis may get some airtime, it’s not likely to be a game-changer.

“I’m not sure what it’s going to do for unafffiliated or voters who are unsure who they’re going to vote for. And again, unless Tillis gets involved in something that is replayed over and over again, I don’t know that his role will be the key,” Cooper said.

