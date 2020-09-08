Winston-Salem gears up for Trump campaign rally Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP/WNCN) — President Donald Trump will highlight his environmental agenda as he campaigns in the battleground states of Florida and North Carolina on Tuesday.

The president will hold a campaign rally Tuesday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Trump’s visit to Winston-Salem is his third to North Carolina in three weeks.

Trump was at Mills River in the North Carolina mountains and at the National Republican Convention in Charlotte on Aug. 24.

He was in Wilmington at the coast last Tuesday, where he toured the Battleship North Carolina and designated Wilmington a WWII Heritage City.

The White House says Trump will also stop in Jupiter, Florida, on Tuesday to remind voters there of his conservation and environmental protection efforts in the Everglades region.

For the federal budget year beginning Oct. 1, the White House said, Trump asked Congress for $250 million in annual funding to accelerate construction of infrastructure for the Everglades as part of the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration.

The project aims to improve the Everglades by enhancing regional water storage capacity and reducing harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee.

Trump narrowly won both states in the 2016 presidential election.

Two tickets can be registered per mobile number on the campaign’s website for the Winston-Salem event.

For more information, click here.

More headlines from CBS17.com: