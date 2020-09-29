With NC being among the tightest races, how might Trump, Biden try speaking to state’s voters during debate?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s 15 electoral votes are the 10th most in the country. Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden don’t just want them — they need them.

So, just how hard is it going to be for either nominee? The Real Clear Politics average has Biden ahead by 0.08 percent, making North Carolina arguably the tightest race of all.

William Peace University Political Science Professor Caleb Husmann said that even with around 1.3 million people in the state applying for unemployment since the pandemic began, Trump will likely stick to economics.

“So, if I’m Trump, I want to be selling the economy. Even though it seems like an odd thing to say at this point in time with so much of the economy closed down, overall it’s the thing he has the highest approval ratings for by far,” he said. “And overall, historically speaking, it’s the thing voters care about the most.”

Biden is likely to focus on unemployment and health care loss, which are problems many in North Carolina are dealing with. Those topics also include the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court and how she would potentially rule in regard to the Affordable Care Act.

“If you had said that a few years ago, people wouldn’t have necessarily said it’s a bad thing. I think at this point, it’s viewed in negative light, and overall it doesn’t poll well. So, I think that’s to Biden’s advantage to talk about healthcare talk about the Supreme Court being 6-3 is a threat to the ACA,” Husmann said.

There may be more fire than substance during Tuesday’s debate. Husmann said people shouldn’t necessarily believe the pundits and analysists when it comes to who “won.”

“A lot of times, that sells to the people; that sort of rhetoric. And so, what some consider to be a terrible debate performance often times by the public it’s isn’t necessarily perceived that way,” he said.

