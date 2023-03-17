(WXIN/WNCN) — YouTube TV subscribers will pay $8 more per month as the streaming television service is raising monthly prices for the first time in three years.

Customers received an email this week informing them that the price for YouTube TV would go from $64.99 per month to $72.99 for the Base Plan, that includes more than 100 channels and unlimited DVR space.

Current subscribers will see their bills go up on or after April 18, the company said.

In its email, YouTube TV pointed to the rising price of content for the change.

“As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in the quality of our service, we are updating our price to keep bringing you the best possible service,” the email said.

Since its launch in 2017 at $35 per month, YouTube TV has seen several price hikes. The price went up to $50 in 2019 before another increase to $64.99 in 2020.

Additionally, YouTube TV will be the home to NFL Sunday Ticket beginning in the fall, CBS 17 reported on Dec. 29.

The NFL said its “strategic partnership” will “provide fans greater access to NFL Sunday Ticket” while “tapping into the best of YouTube’s technology and product innovation.”

YouTube TV has said this will incur an additional charge, but has not yet been announced.

Furthermore, YouTube TV is lowering the price of its 4K Plus add-on, which will decrease from $19.99 a month to $9.99 a month. New users can get a 12-month promotional rate of $4.99 a month.

New subscribers can get three months of the service for $62.99 per month before the new rate goes into effect. YouTube TV also offers a free two-week trial on its website.