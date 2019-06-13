YouTuber tips 2 NC restaurants in gold bars worth $7,000+ each

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – It probably didn’t look like much at first glance, but a few employees at restaurants in uptown Greenville left work Tuesday very happy with the tips they got from one customer.

A YouTuber known as “MrBeast” visited Sup Dogs and The Scullery Tuesday. Both restaurants posted to social media showing off the gold bars that were left as tips.

Each tip was valued in excess of $7,000.

The same YouTube star visited Sup Dogs in October, ordered two glasses of water, and left $10,000.

