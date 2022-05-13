ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 45-year-old man is dead following an early morning shooting in Zebulon on Friday, police say.

Officers were called to the 200 block of West Barbee Street in reference to a shooting around 1:45 a.m.

As officers responded, they learned a person had been shot and were behind a home on Barbee Street.

Zebulon police said officers found Porfirio “Sasha” Rodriquez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment behind the home.

Rodriguez died at the scene.

The scene on W. Barbee Street early May 13, 2022. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

Zebulon police did not release any suspect information or a possible motive.

Following the shooting, Zebulon police warned the public of a heavy police presence on W. Barbee Street between S. Arendell Avenue and S. Wakefield Street.

“Please be thoughtful of the family who has lost a loved one,” Zebulon police said in a Facebook post.

