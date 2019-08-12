Zebulon police ask for help identifying larceny suspect

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – Zebulon police are asking for help identifying a person wanted in connection with a larceny at a Family Dollar store, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The larceny happened Monday, the post said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Zebulon Police Department at 919-823-1818.

No further information was released.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now