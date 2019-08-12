Zebulon police ask for help identifying larceny suspect

News
Posted: / Updated:

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – Zebulon police are asking for help identifying a person wanted in connection with a larceny at a Family Dollar store, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The larceny happened Monday, the post said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Zebulon Police Department at 919-823-1818.

No further information was released.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss