Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Top Austrian court says Ukrainian oligarch can be sent to US
Top Stories
After loss, Erdogan vows to listen to people’s ‘messages’
Indonesia military: Use of child soldiers a rights violation
16-year-old girl drowns after slipping into NC river
Orangutans make a splash at Vienna zoo as Europe swelters
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Blitz
Top Stories
Wladimir Klitschko rescued at sea after yacht fire off Spain
Top Stories
Yanks HR in 27th straight to match record, beat Jays 10-8
Top Stories
Teary-eyed Antetokounmpo wins NBA MVP honors
Contreras, Lester lead Cubs past Braves 8-3
LEADING OFF: Yanks try for HR record, Braves-Cubs cool off
Michigan beats Vandy 7-4; 1st title since ’62 is 1 win away
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
NFL
Officials: 500,000 fans attend NFL Draft in Nashville
Getting Greedy: Browns select LSU’s Williams in second round
Saints trade up 14 spots, draft Texas A&M center Erik McCoy
Dolphins acquire quarterback Josh Rosen in deal with Arizona
NFL Draft ruining bachelorette parties in Nashville
More NFL Headlines
Patriots trade up, select Nashville native JoeJuan Williams in 2nd round
Titans owner Strunk vouches for 1st pick Jeffery Simmons
PHOTOS: Best dressed fans of the NFL Draft
Draft in Music City: Former NFL GM talks biggest winners of the 1st round
Chiefs’ Hill suspended after audio discussing child abuse
NC State All-American center Bradbury drafted 18th by Vikings
Duke QB Jones drafted 6th by New York Giants
PHOTOS: Red carpet looks from The Draft in Music City
Murray would be 22nd Heisman winner drafted No. 1 overall
The Draft in Music City: Top 3 Prospects in this year’s draft
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps