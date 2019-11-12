Colin Kaepernick hosting private workout for all NFL teams

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is making another attempt at getting an NFL job.

Kaepernick will hold private workouts for teams on Nov. 16 in Atlanta. According to a tweet from ESPN insider Adam Schefter, every team is invited to check Kaepernick out.

NFL clubs were informed today that a private workout will be held for Colin Kaepernick on Saturday in Atlanta. Session will include on-field work and an interview. All clubs are invited to attend, and video of both the workout and interview will be made available to clubs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2019

The dynamic dual-threat quarterback last played in the NFL in 2016. He had just a 1-10 record as a starter that year, but he did throw 16 touchdowns to four interceptions while also rushing for 468 yards and two touchdowns for the 49ers.

A controversial kneel during the national anthem sparked debate and eventually landed him outside of the league. Kaepernick has since sued and won against the NFL, netting him millions of dollars in compensation.

At 32 years old, Kaepernick is not “too old” to play quarterback, but many teams may wonder about his conditioning, if interested. It is unclear who might be interested in his services.

From 2011-16, Kaepernick started 58 games for San Francisco, completing 59.8 percent of his passes, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt while throwing 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He also ran for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns on 375 carries. He led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2013, where they lost to the Ravens.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now