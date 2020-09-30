One-80 Counseling

Who We Are



One-Eighty Counseling, P.A. is a provider of Mental Health counseling and Psychological testing. We offer comprehensive counseling and testing services for school aged children, pre-teens, adolescents, adults, couples and families. Our team of therapists have extensive experience helping people identify and overcome a broad range of mental health concerns. When you meet with one of our providers you will receive the highest quality of professional service combined with a comfortable atmosphere. Our counselors, providers, and therapists provide a supportive environment to meet you where you are and help you or your loved one Turn Your Life Around.



Our Mission



One-Eighty Counseling, P.A. is passionate about delivering the highest quality of professional services to individuals, families or couples impacted by mental health concerns. We feel successful when we have helped you identify and overcome these issues. We make it our goal to adhere to the following values: Respect & Dignity – We treat all individuals with highest respect and dignity; Excellence & Professionalism – The quality of our psychological services dictate our success; Integrity – We adhere to ethical guidelines promoted by our individual licensing boards at all times.