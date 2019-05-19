Skip to content
Pets and Animals
SC man charged after live kitten found in trash compactor
Pit bulls found chained to car axles in dog fighting case; man facing 75 charges
Cat survives 35-minute cycle in washing machine
Wake County nonprofit helps dog get back on feet after abandonment leads to leg amputation
Friday is National Take Your Dog To Work Day!
Grey seals can copy human speech and sing, according to British study
German Shepherd puppy recovering at hospital after being starved and left in cage
Veterinarian: Bulldog swallows 19 baby pacifiers
Kittens are being thrown from vehicles on NC bridge, sheriff’s office says
Dog bitten twice by copperhead while protecting family
Authorities: Alabama man fed meth to caged ‘attack squirrel’
‘Puppy dog eyes’ are an evolutionary trick to wield power over humans, scientists say
Veterans adopt pets in Wake County as SPCA offers Memorial Day special
NC officials shed light on ‘zombie snake’ that pretends to be dead
Several alligator sightings this week near NC coast
