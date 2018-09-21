'Rare' 2-headed copperhead snake found in Virginia yard
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) - A 'rare' two-headed headed copperhead snake was found in a yard in Virginia recently.
Virginia Wildlife Management and Control in Northern Virginia shared the photos of the snake on their Facebook page on Sunday night.
The uncommon copperhead was found in a Woodbridge yard.
A business later commented on the Facebook post that a specialist removed the snake on Monday.
Officials with the Wildlife Center of Virginia said Friday the baby snake was given a radiograph, which revealed that the left head is more dominant.
The snake has two tracheas, two esophaguses and two heads share one heart and one set of lungs, officials say.
It would be better for the right head to eat, but officials said that would be challenging since the left is more dominant.
Officials say two-headed snakes don't live long. If this particular snake survives, it will be taken to an educational facility.
More Stories
North Carolina News Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- VIDEO: Crews wash hundreds of fish off I-40 after Florence flooding recedes
- NC soldier's home robbed, ransacked as he worked at coast during Florence
- NC farmers reflect on crop losses from Hurricane Florence
- NC mom dies after tree falls on car while taking son to school, officials say