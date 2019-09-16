1 NC arctic wolf still on the run, another dies after photos surface

A photo once thought to be that of Buster, a missing wolf from Jacksonville, N.C. However, this was actually Denali the arctic wolf spotted this past week. Photo courtesy Avery Bowens

ANDERSON CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — There were two missing wild arctic wolves — one of which was spotted last week and photographed in Harnett County.

Over the weekend, it was initially believed that a wolf that escaped an enclosure in Jacksonville in June was spotted and photographed in the Anderson Creek area of Harnett County. That arctic wolf — named Buster — is still on the run and was not been spotted, his handler now says.

It turns out, the photos of an arctic wolf were of a similar wolf that is also lost in the region. But, the photos were not of Buster.

The wolf in the photos is named Denali and is owned by a woman in the Anderson Creek Community. However, Denali — now identified as the wolf in the photos — was hit and killed by a car over the weekend.

Denali’s handler, who is upset by the death, did not wish to talk to CBS 17.

Lisa Meredith, Buster’s handler, is still holding out hope he is alive and will eventually be found.

“I will continue to search for Buster and will update with any new information,” Meredith said.

A photo once thought to be that of Buster, a missing wolf from Jacksonville, N.C. However, this was actually Denali the arctic wolf spotted this past week. Photo courtesy Avery Bowens

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now