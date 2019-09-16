13-foot-long Python reported missing in NC

A photo of the missing snake from Gaston County Police Department Animal Care and Enforcement

STANLEY, N.C. (WBTV) – A 13-foot-long python has been reported missing in Gaston County.

According to Gaston County Police Department Animal Care and Enforcement, officials received a call that a 13-foot-long Platinum Reticulated Python was lost on Killian Road in Stanley on Sunday around 10 p.m.

Officials say the owners were visiting friends when they discovered the snake had escaped from its container.

An animal care specialist, the owner and friends searched the area Sunday night and into the morning hours Monday for the missing snake. Officials say the owner is currently working with friends and family to locate the missing snake.

“Animal Care and Enforcement and North Carolina Wildlife remind persons to leave snakes alone and give them plenty of space. A snake is more likely to seek escape when confronted, rather than attack. However, if disturbed or put in a situation without an escape route, they will bite or lunge outward to defend themselves. In general, if left alone, snakes pose no threat to humans or pets,” a news release read.

If you see, come in contact with or have knowledge of the pictured missing python call Gaston County Communications at 704-866-3300.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now