15 rescued dogs now in Raleigh area need homes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Forty-six dogs are looking for homes after animal rescuers removed them from an Iredell County property.

After a two-day rescue effort, 15 of those dogs are here in the Triangle.

The dogs now adjusting to their new lives with Triangle Beagle Rescue are all named for superheroes, but getting them here took a few human heroes.

Jason Benge with Piedmont Animal Rescue in Mooresville received a call to help an Iredell County hunter who bred and raised beagles.

“He’s been doing this for many, many years and as his health declined, he still felt like he could do this and it just got too overwhelming him,” Benge explained.

Rescuers say they found 46 purebred beagles – as young as eight weeks and as old as about 11.

“Most of them were in pretty good shape; there were a few that were pretty emaciated,” said Benge. “With 46 dogs you can’t get them all the vet care they all necessarily need.”

It wasn’t an easy goodbye for the man who had the dogs.

“It was pretty emotional for him and for us just hear the stories from the dogs that he’s had and he’s had for their whole lives, and now he’s having to give them up,” Benge recalled.

It was difficult, but Benge said the owner did the right thing.

With so many dogs in need, other rescue teams stepped in.

“I said, ‘How many do you need us to take?’” recalled Lisa Mason with Triangle Beagle Rescue.

In addition to the dogs Mason took in, a rescue in South Carolina accepted another 26.

The rest are staying with Piedmont Animal Rescue until adoption.

“They were pretty happy to just be running around and having attention,” said Mason.

Although some of the dogs are thin, rescuers say it’s clear they were not abused, that the owner just ended up with too much to handle.

“He loves these dogs he’s just in a health crisis,” said Mason. “We’re grateful that he wanted all those dogs to have good homes and was willing to let them all go.”

All the dogs are getting checked out by the vet and are expected to be up for adoption. You can find out more about the dogs at https://www.tribeagles.org/

and https://www.piedmontanimalrescue.com/

