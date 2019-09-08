2 groups of wild horses at NC islands safe after Hurricane Dorian

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCN) — Many of the wild horses at islands on the North Carolina coast have been accounted for after Hurricane Dorian hit.

Every hurricane that hits raises concerns for the wild horses, who are left exposed to heavy rains and lashing winds of the storms.

On Thursday — as Dorian approached — several horses could be seen swimming to higher ground at the Rachel Carson Reserve. That reserve is on an island that is visible from Beaufort.

The wild horses there are all safe, officials announced Sunday.

Up the coast at Ocracoke Island — which was hit hard — the wild horses at the Ocracoke Pony Pens are also safe and “doing well,” officials reported Sunday afternoon.

“Our wrangler has checked the pony pens and all ponies are fine and accounted for!” the Cape Hatteras National Seashore wrote on Facebook.

The status of the other wild horses as Ocracoke and Shackleford are still not known.

“Our staff will be out and about in Swan/Carova later today checking on the horses but at this juncture we have no reason to believe that the herd suffered any injuries,” the Corolla Wild Horse Fund wrote on Facebook.

“All the horses we’ve seen so far have been just fine,” the horse fund also wrote.

