2 police officers and their K-9s now certified for patrol in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two new Chapel Hill police officers are now certified along with their new K-9 officers, bringing the total of town K-9 units to four, officials say.

Officer Jason Belcher and K-9 Ace are among the Chapel Hill Police Department’s now fully-staffed team, officials said Friday.

The officers and their assigned dogs completed a K-9 academy earlier this year, according to a news release from the town of Chapel Hill.

Belcher has been with Ace for three years.

“To be able to be a part of a new K-9 handler and a new dog and that experience from start to finish was really cool,” Belcher said.

In addition to Ace and Belcher, the other K-9 teams are Officer Villalta with K-9 Gunther, Officer Kuhns and K-9 Raiden and Officer Kramer and K-9 Perrin.

