26-pound cat up for adoption finds ‘fur-ever’ home

PHILADELPHIA (WTNH) — The 26-pound cat that stole the hearts of social media users around the world is just days away from finding his forever home.

Mr. B because famous last week after he was put up for adoption at Morris Animal Refuge.

The shelter tweeted about the massive, lovable furball, and it went viral.

The organization said it had such an outpour of support that its website crashed.

According to WPVI, the shelter has narrowed its search down to a handful of adopters.

Staffers said the adoption should be finalized next week.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now