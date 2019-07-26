29 cats fatally mauled by 2 pit bulls at an Alabama shelter

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Two city officials say an Alabama animal shelter’s outdated equipment allowed two pit bulls to fatally maul 29 cats.

WTVY-TV reports the dead cats were found Thursday by workers at the Dothan Animal Shelter.

Shelter Director Bill Banks says the dogs forced their way out of a pen. They then pushed hard on a galvanized bar attached to a chain link fence, knocking it out of a clamp which allowed them access to the cats.

Dothan City Commissioner Beth Kenward says the shelter is outdated and he believes the city should’ve helped upgrade the facility a long time ago.

Mayor Mark Saliba says a new shelter is overdue.

Banks says the pit bulls arrived at the shelter Wednesday and a decision hasn’t been made on what to do with them.

