6 dogs at animal shelter after attack involving rabid raccoon in Cumberland County

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Six dogs are at an animal shelter after they were involved in an attack involving a rabid raccoon in Fayetteville, officials say.

The incident happened Monday in the 5000 block of Parkton Road off N.C. Highway 59 in Hope Mills, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Department of Animal Control.

Animal control officers were called to the scene to investigate an attack involving the dogs and a raccoon.

“Animal Control officers found the dead raccoon and sent it to Raleigh for rabies testing. The six dogs are now quarantined at the Cumberland County Animal Shelter,” the news release said.

The owner said the six dogs have never been vaccinated against rabies. They were all surrendered to be euthanized, officials said.

This is the second case of rabies in Cumberland County in 2019. A rabid fox was confirmed in May.

There will be a Rabies Vaccination Clinic October 5 at the Public Health Center, 1235 Ramsey St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost for vaccination is $10 per dog and/or cat.

