Australia’s tree kangaro turns 5 years-old

HEALESVILLE, AUSTRALIA (CBS NEWSPATH) – Bagam the Goodfellow’s tree kangaroo turned 5 years-old.

It has been a big year for the curious red head.

Bangam became a father for the first time last year after his keepers found him a perfect match.

The birthday boy enjoyed a hollowed out melon cake filled with corn and flowers, before hopping on with the rest of his day.

