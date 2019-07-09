Breaking News
Wade Avenue reopened after gas leak

Australia’s tree kangaro turns 5 years-old

Pets and Animals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HEALESVILLE, AUSTRALIA (CBS NEWSPATH) – Bagam the Goodfellow’s tree kangaroo turned 5 years-old.

It has been a big year for the curious red head.

Bangam became a father for the first time last year after his keepers found him a perfect match.

The birthday boy enjoyed a hollowed out melon cake filled with corn and flowers, before hopping on with the rest of his day.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss