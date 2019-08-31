8 NC ponds test positive for algae blooms toxic to dogs and humans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials say eight ponds have tested positive for active blue-green algae blooms in Mecklenburg County.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services, 31 Mecklenburg County ponds, that are publicly owned and/or managed and routinely accessed by the public were screened for the presence of active blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) blooms.

Officials say blue-green algae or cyanobacteria can produce toxins that can cause illness in humans and pets that drink or come into contact with water affected by an active bloom.

Officials say eight of these ponds tested positive.

Warning signs have reportedly been posted around the eight ponds that tested positive for active blue-green algae blooms.

Officials say subsequent assessments will be conducted on a case-by-case basis; however, warnings will remain in effect indefinitely at the discretion of the owner/operator of the pond.

The location of these ponds are listed below:

Belle Johnson Community Center in Pineville

Clarks Creek Nature Preserve in Charlotte

Freedom Park in Charlotte

Park Road Park in Charlotte

Robbins Park (Boardwalk Pond) in Cornelius

Robbins Park (Tennis Court Pond) in Cornelius

Roosevelt Wilson Park in Davidson

Squirrel Lake Park in Matthews

The owners/operators are responsible for all activities relating to the control of algae blooms.

“Be aware that ponds are dynamic, continually changing environments that are subject to algae blooms during summer months. These blooms can occur quickly and without warning. Ponds without active blue-green algae blooms during our screening could develop blooms at any time,” a press release read. “In the absence of confirmation of an active blue-green algae bloom, people and pets should stay out of water where indicators of algal blooms are visible, including surface scum, floating mats and/or discoloration.”

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now