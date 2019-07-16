Alligator living in Chicago lagoon captured Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS NEWSPATH) – Officials say the alligator that went missing in Humboldt Park last week has been captured.

The alligator nicknamed “Chance the Snapper” by Twitter users was captured early Tuesday morning after a week-long search.

Gator expert Frank Robb from Florida helped capture the 5 foot 3 inch alligator which weighed approximately 30-40 pounds.

According to Robb, the capture went as planned, when the gator was willing to “play” and was able to be captured.

Robb says this was a “blessed event” and that he never met such a nice group of people.

