Animal shelters across South Carolina work to make state no-kill by 2024

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Animal shelters across the state joined together for a town hall Tuesday to discuss making South Carolina a no-kill state by 2024.

A no-kill shelter is classified as no-kill when it saves at least 90% of dogs and cats entering. According to Best Friends Animal Society, South Carolina ranks 16th with 28% of shelters being no-kill.

‘No-Kill South Carolina’ was formed several years ago to make the state a no-kill state by 2024.

“It’s all about you, your families, your animals, your neighborhoods, your communities together we can build the first no-kill state in the south,” said Joe Elmore, President and CEO of Charleston Animal Society.

The Charleston Animal Society said the euthanasia rate has gone down dramatically since 2016 in open admission shelters. The euthanasia rate now is 8% for dogs and 18% for cats.

Abigail Appleton, the No-Kill South Carolina Director said between 2015 and 2020, they’ve saved over half a million lives in South Carolina. “Which is just amazing and that includes over 30,000 fewer animals euthanized.”

Shelters across the state including the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach and Humane Society of Marlboro County are thinking of ways on how to get more animals adopted.

Elmore said, “one of the really challenged regions of our state.”

At the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, they have a cat enrichment program to train the cats while they’re in the shelter, to make them more adoptable.

“In two days and four sessions, the cat did a complete flip. She had been at the shelter five months and was adopted within three weeks of being in the training program so the program is just phenomenal,” said Tina Hunter, the Executive Director of Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach.

Humane Society of Marlboro County said it’s started dog playgroups to get them more adjusted and comfortable which in time helps them find a home.

In the upstate, a shelter there has a trap, neuter, release imitative for cats to help with overpopulation.