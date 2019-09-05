Live Now
CBS 17 Interactive Radar tracks Hurricane Dorian
1  of  34
Closings
Barton College Central Carolina Comm. College Chatham County Schools Crosscreek Charter School Cumberland County Schools Durham Nativity School Durham Public Schools Durham Technical Community College Envision Science Academy Fayetteville Academy Fayetteville State University Fayetteville Tech. Community College Franklin County Schools Granville County Schools Halifax County Schools Harnett County Schools Harvest Christian Preschool Johnston County Public Schools Lee County Schools Meals on Wheels - Wake County Methodist University Moore County Schools Nash Community College Nash-Rocky Mount Schools NC Wesleyan College (Rocky Mount) Project Enlightenment Sampson Co. Govt Offices Sampson County Schools Southside Christian School The Franklin Academy University of Mount Olive Wake County Schools Wake Tech. Community College Wayne Community College

Baby sea turtles escape just before Hurricane Dorian nears coast

Pets and Animals

by: WCBD

Posted: / Updated:

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials said late Wednesday that sea turtle nests on the west side of Folly Beach hatched before potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

At 7 a.m. Wednesday there was a large hole in the nest and about 4 to 5 inches down were numerous turtle nostrils pointing up, according to officials.

RELATED:
Full coverage of Hurricane Dorian

MORE:
Click for interactive tracking map

When officials returned at 11 a.m. the small noses were a little closer to the surface but still inactive.

Later, the hatchlings became active after a brisk cold tide washed over the nest.

The Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program captured video of the hatchlings making their way out of the nest before Hurricane Dorian.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Previous Eye on the Storm shows

More Eye on the Storm shows

Trending Stories

Don't Miss