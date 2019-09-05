FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials said late Wednesday that sea turtle nests on the west side of Folly Beach hatched before potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian.
At 7 a.m. Wednesday there was a large hole in the nest and about 4 to 5 inches down were numerous turtle nostrils pointing up, according to officials.
When officials returned at 11 a.m. the small noses were a little closer to the surface but still inactive.
Later, the hatchlings became active after a brisk cold tide washed over the nest.
The Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program captured video of the hatchlings making their way out of the nest before Hurricane Dorian.
- SC deputies capture baby gator, name him Dorian ahead of massive hurricane
- Despite mandatory evacuation, some decide to ride out Hurricane Dorian on the Outer Banks
- PHOTOS: Florida man parks Smart car in kitchen so it won’t ‘blow away’ in Hurricane Dorian
- Baby sea turtles escape just before Hurricane Dorian nears coast
- Conditions worsening along NC coast Thursday morning ahead of Hurricane Dorian
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now