Baby sea turtles escape just before Hurricane Dorian nears coast

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials said late Wednesday that sea turtle nests on the west side of Folly Beach hatched before potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

At 7 a.m. Wednesday there was a large hole in the nest and about 4 to 5 inches down were numerous turtle nostrils pointing up, according to officials.

When officials returned at 11 a.m. the small noses were a little closer to the surface but still inactive.

Later, the hatchlings became active after a brisk cold tide washed over the nest.

The Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program captured video of the hatchlings making their way out of the nest before Hurricane Dorian.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now