Beachgoers have rare encounter with leatherback sea turtle nesting during daylight hours

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Beachgoers in Florida got quite the sight this week when an endangered sea turtle was spotted in the early morning hours nesting.
“What an incredible morning. I am still shaking! I get a text, I call back and ask ‘Is she still there? Where?’ Answers were provided. I was still in my pajamas, grabbed my camera, license, and ran to the car,” Shelley Michel shared on social media.
The 800-pound leatherback sea turtle was nesting in the daytime to the delight of a handful of people who got to see her.
“We did witness her returning to the ocean and I just cannot thank Jimmy enough for a dream come true. Best part, we got to experience it together!” Michel wrote.
