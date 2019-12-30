Bear found roaming around college campus, gets stuck inside baseball stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Around 4 a.m. Sunday Lieutenant Doty with the University of Tennessee Police Department notified TWRA Wildlife that there was bear making its way through campus.

The bear later got stuck inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Sargent Roy Smith with TWRA and Wildlife Officer Jeff Roberson responded to the scene and were able to tranquilize and remove the bear.

The bear will be transported to a more suitable habitat and released.

