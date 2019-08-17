Beloved NC police dog killed while chasing robbery suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — A beloved member of the Greensboro Police Department has died.

Rambo, a Police K-9 described as ‘a valuable member of the GPD team,’ died Friday night.

Greensboro police say Rambo was hit by a car while chasing a robbery suspect around 8:30 p.m.

Rambo in a photo from Greensboro police

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

It’s not known exactly where the accident happened. Rambo was taken to an emergency vet, where he later died.

Greensboro Police Public Information Officer Ron Glenn said Rambo was about four-and-a-half years old and had been with the department a little over four years.

Police sent out a tweet in honor of Rambo Saturday morning. Police say he will be honored in the coming days.

“GPD will take time to honor K-9 Rambo next week. Details on when and where will be posted later,” the police tweet said.

The city of Greensboro’s official account said Rambo ‘died doing what he was known to do…protect and serve. Rambo was loyal, fierce and loving!’

Rambo in a photo from Greensboro police

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now