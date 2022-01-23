Blind and deaf dog hoping for the perfect family after a year with Triangle rescue group

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A dog with special needs is looking for a special home. Freddy is deaf and blind, but that doesn’t slow him down.

He was saved from a shelter in South Florida and is now with Triangle rescue called PIPS, or Perfectly Imperfect Pups.

CBS 17 first told you about Perfectly Imperfect Pups when it was new back in Sept. 2020. Since then, it has helped more than 200 dogs, many with disabilities or medical needs, find homes.

But Freddy has been waiting nearly a year without finding his perfect family.

“He’s just great, and it’s frustrating to see people look past his amazingness and just see his disability and his challenges,” said Nicole Kincaid, founder and director of Perfectly Imperfect Pups.

“I know people get a bit nervous when they hear this dog is blind and deaf, but they figure out the house very fast and they kind of figure out the schedule and how things run pretty fast,” she added. “You’ve just got to give him some time and some extra guidance.”

Kincaid says Freddy knows several commands using touch, and once he learns about a family’s home and routine, he can get around just like any other dog. He’s about 2.5 years old and loves stuffed animals and car rides.

If you’re interested in learning more about Freddy, you can fill out an application at pipsrescue.org or email bark@pipsrescue.org