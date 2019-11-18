Bridesmaids carry puppies instead of flowers to support local shelter

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFTS) – A Florida bride with a heart for homeless pets had a very special wedding procession.

Andee Ondina and Tina Krasinski tied the knot in Plant City and used their wedding day to encourage others to adopt, not shop.

Instead of carrying traditional flower wedding bouquets, the bridesmaids and the bride, carried adorable 5-week-old puppies that will be up for adoption later this month.

Wedding guests even had the opportunity to fill out adoption applications at the wedding.

“I don’t think anyone’s job should ever have to entail which one of these adorable babies lives, and which ones have to move on and who knows what their fate will be, so I wanted to do my part,” said Ondina.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now