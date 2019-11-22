Carolina Tiger Rescue to welcome 7 servals rescued from backyard breeder

Carolina Tiger Rescue will welcome seven rescued servals to their sanctuary just before Thanksgiving (Photo: Carolina Tiger Rescue)

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Seven servals will be making the trek from Canada to Pittsboro next week as the Carolina Tiger Rescue sanctuary welcomes the rescued cats ahead of Thanksgiving, the big cat sanctuary announced in a release.

The rescue began months ago when the sanctuary was contacted by authorities in British Columbia, Canada, following the shut-down of a backyard breeder there, the release said.

The British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA) “seized 13 servals from horrific conditions,” according to the rescue’s release.

According to the BC SPCA, the African cats were being kept in RV trailers on the property and “were exposed to high levels of ammonia from urine, with litter boxes overflowing with feces.” The RVs did not have proper ventilation and the cats had no access to water. There was no natural light because the windows were covered, the release said.

Carolina Tiger Rescue will be taking in more than half of the seized servals. They’re expected to arrive on Tuesday and get to celebrate their first Thanksgiving with the rescue.

The cats “will be welcomed by Carolina Tiger Rescue staff when they arrive and will be given plenty of time to get acclimated,” according to the release.

The servals will be kept in quarantine for 30 days and given a complete wellness check. The rescue hopes all of the big cats will be given clean bills of health.

During the quarantine, “animal keeper staff will assess the servals’ individual personalities and group dynamics to determine if they are a good fit to live along the tour path. Regardless of this determination, the servals will get to live the rest of their lives in the care of professionals who can provide them with the specialized care their species needs,” rescue officials said.

Carolina Tiger Rescue is asking for donations from the community in order to cover veterinary care and the quarantine. You can donate by visiting their website or their Facebook page. You can also mail them a check to 1940 Hanks Chapel Road, Pittsboro, N.C. 27312. Mailed checks must have “Rescue” in the memo line.

Every cent donated will go toward the care of the animals and education efforts.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now